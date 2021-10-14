Kinzinger: Subpoenaing Trump, Pence not off the Table — ‘It Is Realistic’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360 ” that it was “realistic” the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol could subpoena both former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Cooper said, “We’re joined by one of two Republicans on the committee … Your colleague, Chairman Bennie Thompson, has not ruled out a subpoena for former President Trump. Is that really realistic, a subpoena for him or vice president Pence?”

Kinzinger said, “Yeah, I’m sure, you know, it is realistic. I mean, we’re not going to jump to doing that immediately because obviously, that’s big. There’s a lot of people that know a lot. But I’m going to tell you. I know the members of this committee. We’ve been meeting a lot. We’re talking about these issues. We are determined to get to the bottom of what happened. I think what you’re seeing with the potential criminal referral of Steve Bannon by the committee. Hopefully, if people misinterpret anything else, interpret this. We’re serious about this. Anybody that is either being subpoenaed now or will be in the future think twice before you reject a lawful order from Congress.”

He added, “We’re going to continue to turn over every stone, get every answer we can so that we can put before the American people a true and honest picture of January 6. So that we can, whether somebody wants to believe it or not, prove once and for all that it was not peaceful and frankly that this was not anybody but really a Trump-inspired insurrection.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN