Behar: FNC’s Carlson Is a ‘Bigot’ for Mocking Buttigieg over Paternity Leave

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson is a “bigot” for mocking Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s paternity leave.

Behar said, “The rather insecure Tucker Carlson couldn’t resist going full bigot about the whole issue last night.”

In a video, Carlson said, “Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child – paternity leave, they call it – trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went.”

Behar asked, “You know, I mean, he’s mocking, what, his manliness?”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “He’s mocking everyone equally. He’s mocking women. He’s mocking men.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “He’s an equal opportunity bigot.”

Guest host Ana Navarro said, “Maybe he doesn’t know about breastfeeding because he came out of a robot. That could explain his lack of heart.”

Guest host Sherri Shepherd said, “I don’t think Tucker Carlson didn’t say anything about Jesse Waters on Fox. He took paternity leave this year.”

Behar added, “Regarding the mocking of the manliness of Pete Buttigieg, I’d like to just say that Pete Buttigieg served six years in the Navy Reserve and was deployed in Afghanistan. Tucker Carlson was booted off ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after he couldn’t even do the Cha Cha.”

