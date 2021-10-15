Deputy Treasury Sec’y Adeyemo: ‘Only Way’ Past ‘Transition’ That’s Causing High Prices Is to Get ‘Everyone’ in U.S. and World Vaccinated

During an interview with ABC News on Thursday, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo stated that the economy is in transition, “and as part of that transition, we are seeing high prices for some of the things that people have to buy.” And “the only way we’re going to get to a place where we work through this transition is if everyone in America and everyone around the world gets vaccinated.”

Adeyemo said, “Today, we face an economy that’s in transition, and as part of that transition, we are seeing high prices for some of the things that people have to buy. That’s exactly why the president was focused in the American Rescue Plan in ensuring that we got stimulus into the hands of the American people so they’d be able to buy the products that they need. But the reality is that the only way we’re going to get to a place where we work through this transition is if everyone in America and everyone around the world gets vaccinated. That’s why the president continues to be focused on the idea that we get everyone who can vaccinated in this country. And then, while we’re doing that, we continue to provide the kind of resources the American people need to make it to the other side.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett