Buttigieg: We’ll ‘Continue to See’ Supply Chain Issues ‘for Some Time’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated that the supply chain issues that are increasing shipping prices and impacting deliveries have existed “for a while, and we’re going to continue to see them for some time.”

Host Nicolle Wallace asked, “What sorts of assurances can you give people about delivery times and about goods getting into the country and not having this linger and drag into the holiday shopping season?”

Buttigieg answered, “Well, what I can tell you is that these steps are going to make an impact. Look, let’s be honest, the issues that we’ve been seeing creating upward pressure on shipping prices and affecting deliveries, we’ve been seeing them for a while, and we’re going to continue to see them for some time. But these steps are going to make a difference.”

