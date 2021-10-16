DHL Exec: ‘We’re Going to See Issues’ with Supply ‘All the Way Through 2022’ 

During a portion of an interview with ABC News aired on Friday’s broadcast of “Good Morning America,” Jim Monkmeyer, the President of Transportation for DHL Supply Chain, predicted that because of the size of the issue with shortages of truck drivers, there will be issues with the domestic supply chain “all the way through” next year.

Monkmeyer said, “I think domestically, because the truck driving shortage is such an issue, we’re going to see issues all the way through 2022.”

