GOP Rep. Gonzales: We’ll See Repeats of ‘What We Saw in Del Rio’ Unless Action Taken, Biden Must Be Held Accountable on Remain in Mexico

On Saturday’s broadcast of “Fox News Live,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said that he is pleased to see the Biden administration move towards reinstituting the Remain in Mexico policy, but the administration needs to be held accountable, and “What we saw in Del Rio weeks ago, we will see over and over again unless something happens.”

Gonzales stated, “The Remain in Mexico policy works. It’s encouraging to see this administration start to go down that route. We have to hold them accountable. And I’m not stopping until I see that policy get reinstated.”

He later added, “[T]hese folks don’t just arrive at our southern border. It is happening well in advance. What we saw in Del Rio weeks ago, we will see over and over again unless something happens.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett