Psaki: ‘Inflation Is Going to Come Down Next Year’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that “inflation is going to come down next year. Economists have said that. They’re all projecting that.”

After arguing that inflation is due to increased demand because the economy is recovering and supply shortages, Psaki stated, “What people should know is that inflation is going to come down next year. Economists have said that. They’re all projecting that. But we’re working to attack these cost issues that are impacting the American people every single day. But there [are] different issues in different sectors, and many of the ones you mentioned.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett