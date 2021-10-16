Rand Paul Warns Against Socialism — ‘It Always Ends Up with State-Sponsored Authoritarianism and Violence’

Friday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) warned there were perils associated with big government socialism.

Paul told host Laura Ingraham beyond the economic consequences of socialism, historically, it ended with state-sponsored authoritarianism and violence.

“I’ve been watching the trend for several years now,” he said. “And it’s actually why my wife and I wrote our book, ‘The Case Against Socialism’ because we were alarmed that the trend lines were going up, with people wanting more and more so-called free things, wanting to experiment with socialism. But I think now we’ve seen eight, nine months of big government socialism coming from Biden, and people are starting to understand that there are consequences.”

“One of the consequences is prices are rising,” Paul continued. “We’ve had the highest increase now on the cost of living for social security. But the question is, will it keep up with prices? What if prices go up 10% next year? What happens to those on social security and those of lower-wage income? So, yes, I think the results are coming in. Big government, socialism doesn’t work. And people are unhappy with it. But this is important for people to know. But they also need to know the history of socialism that every time it’s been tried in world history. It always ends up with state-sponsored authoritarianism and violence. So it’s not a pleasant system to live in. But it’s also economically a terrible system if you want to try to get ahead for you and your family.”

