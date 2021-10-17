Buttigieg on Paternity Leave: ‘I’m Not Going to Apologize’ for Taking Care of Our Premature Twins

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he would not apologize to anyone for going on paternity leave.

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “This is the first time you have been on the show since you and your husband welcomed twins into your family. You just returned from paternity leave, which Congress is debating right now. Some conservatives have been citing your experience in an effort to mock the very idea of paternity leave. Take a listen.”

In a video, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson said, “Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child – paternity leave, they call it – trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went.”