Fauci: Vaccinated Americans Can Enjoy Holidays with Family

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head and chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that fully vaccinated Americans could enjoy Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings with family.

Anchor Martha Raddatz said, “Dr. Fauci, we know the best way to keep safe is to be vaccinated. But what are your guidelines for the upcoming holidays? Will you be giving out Halloween candy? What do we do with Thanksgiving and Christmas and other holidays?”

Fauci said, “I believe strongly that particularly in the vaccinated people if you are vaccinated, and your family members are vaccinated, those who are eligible, that is obviously very young children and not yet eligible, that you can enjoy the holidays. You can enjoy Halloween, trick-or-treating, and certainly Thanksgiving with your family and Christmas with your family.”

He added, “That’s one the reasons why we emphasized why it’s so important to get vaccinated, not only for your own safety, for that of your family, but also for the good of the community, to keep the level of infection down. When you do that, there’s no reason at all why you can’t enjoy the holidays in a family way, the way we’ve traditionally done it all along.”

