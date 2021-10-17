Hutchinson: Trump’s Stolen Election Claims ‘Recipe for Disaster’ in 2022

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Republicans will lose the 2022 midterm election if the focus is on former President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Among the bizarre statements that the former President Donald Trump released this week was this one when he said, ‘If we don’t solve the presidential election fraud of 2020’ — his bizarre characterization which he claims — ‘which we have thoroughly and conclusively documents, Republicans won’t be voting in 2022 and 2024.’ There are some Senate Republicans I’ve talked to who believe President Trump’s actions in Georgia encouraged people not to vote. Are you concerned this is only going to hurt Republican turnout in the midterms?”

Hutchinson said, “Relitigating 2020 is a recipe for disaster in 2022. Let’s talk about the future. The election has passed, it’s been certified. The states made decisions on the integrity of each of their elections and made improvements where need be. It’s about the future. It’s not about the last election. And those kinds of comments are not constructive.”

He added, “We can win in 2022, and we’re going to, but let’s focus on the important issue of our supply chain, of getting over this pandemic, about freedom and not the last election.”

