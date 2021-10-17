Kinzinger: Trump Was Pushing DOJ to Do ‘Horrific Things’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump was pushing the Department of Justice to do “horrific things.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Let’s turn to the January 6 committee. I want to take a listen to what President Biden said on Friday.

In a video, a reporter asked, “What’s your message to people who defy congressional subpoenas?”

Biden said, “I hope the committee goes after them and holds them accountable.”

A reporter said, “Should they be prosecuted?”

Biden said, “Yes.”

Tapper said, “The Justice Department later clarified that they would make their decisions based only on the law and on the facts. Do you think it’s appropriate for President Biden to say that? Does it make your job on the committee more difficult?”

Kinzinger said, “I think it’s appropriate. The president has every right to signal. I think he has every right to make it clear where the administration stands. God knows, the prior administration every two hours was trying to signal to the Justice Department. That had to do with other pretty horrific things. I think the president has made it clear we need answers to this. I think the vast majority of Americans agree. This potential criminal contempt referral for Steve Bannon this is the first shot over the bow. It’s very real. It says to everybody else coming before the committee, don’t think that you are going to be able to just kind of walk away, and we’re going to forget about you. We are not.”

