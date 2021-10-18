GOP Rep. Taylor: Biden’s ‘Outrageous’ Immigration Policy ‘Has Turned the Border Patrol into Border Processing’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Van Taylor (R-TX) slammed President Joe Biden for his “outrageous” border policy.

According to Taylor, Biden “has turned the Border Patrol into border processing” through his “terrible decisions.”

“It’s really just incredible. The Biden administration created this crisis through terrible decisions. I mean, you know, day one, President Biden said, ‘Hey, we are not building the wall, we are going to stop deporting people using Title 42,’ and furthermore, he said, ‘We are going to end the Remain in Mexico policy.’ And those decisions made on the first day of his administration have created a tremendous crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. I was there last week, and it’s outrageous the lack of security that he has created, the humanitarian crisis, the health care crisis. He has turned the Border Patrol into border processing.”

Taylor highlighted the influx of crime, drugs and COVID-19-positive immigrants entering the country due to the Biden administration.

“It’s absolutely staggering what a bad job the Biden administration is doing,” he lamented. “And this is just, you know, barely a band-aid — I mean, lipstick on the pig, if you will, just not an effort to fix the problem.”

