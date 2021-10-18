Pence on Biden’s Mishandled Afghanistan Withdrawal: ‘Weakness Arouses Evil’

During an appearance on FBN’s “Kudlow,” former Vice President Mike Pence sounded off on the long-range implications the Biden administration’s ill-conceived withdrawal from Afghanistan could have for U.S. foreign policy, particularly with regards to China.

Pence told FBN host Larry Kudlow that mishandling of the withdrawal by the United States could send a message of weakness to adversaries abroad.

“Larry, weakness arouses evil, and the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan this August was a disgrace,” he said. “And it was a disservice to the generation of Americans who wore the uniform who served, especially those who sacrificed in Afghanistan, defending freedom. But there is no question that there was strategic implications to that disaster as well. And it is — it’s one of the reasons why I — I have spent time with some families of our service members who fell among the 13 at the attack at Kabul Airport.”

“And I just have — I have told them, and I tell anyone looking on today, nothing of what this administration did in mishandling our withdrawal of Afghanistan will ever diminish the honor that’s owed to them and their families and all those who served, but now, more than ever, we need to send a message of strength to the Asia Pacific to stand with our treaty allies, with Japan, with South Korea, with Australia,” he added. “And, yes, we need to live up to the Taiwan Relations Act and make it clear to China that the United States is going to uphold our treaty commitments in that region. We have to — we have to make up for — sadly, we have to make up for the strategic implications of that disastrous withdrawal. And my hope is this administration will do just that.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor