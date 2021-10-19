Cotton: If Biden Admin. Was ‘Proud of’ Border Policy, They’d Be Touting Migrant Flights

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that the Biden administration is transporting migrants in the middle of the night “because they don’t want to reveal the consequences of their open borders policy.” And if the Biden administration was proud of its policies and thought it was a political positive, “they’d be having these flights in the middle of the daytime, they’d be coordinating it with the local TV stations, they’d be celebrating what they view as a great accomplishment.”

Cotton stated, “I remember when I was in the Army, on Friday afternoon, the first sergeant would brief all the privates for the weekend and he’d remind them that nothing good usually happens after midnight. I think we can now extend that old Army wisdom to Joe Biden’s immigration policy as well. The obvious reason why they’re flying these migrants across the country in the dead of night is because they don’t want to reveal the consequences of their open borders policy. Look, if they were proud of their policy, if they thought it was a political winner for them, they’d be having these flights in the middle of the daytime, they’d be coordinating it with the local TV stations, they’d be celebrating what they view as a great accomplishment. But they know that Joe Biden’s open-border policy is a political disaster. So, they’re trying to hide the consequences of that policy in the dark of night.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett