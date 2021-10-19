Cruz: Biden, Harris Need to ‘Face the Disaster’ They Created at the Border

During Tuesday’s broadcast of “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News Channel, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called on the Biden administration to “face the disaster” they created at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cruz described the ongoing border crisis as an “absolute tragedy” and “absolute disaster” resulting from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris undoing the previous administration’s border policy.

“What is happening at our southern border is an absolute tragedy,” Cruz outlined. “We’ve had over 1.3 million people cross illegally; we are on the path to have over 2 million people cross. And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris caused this. And their entire strategy is ignore it. And they are counting on the corrupt corporate media to ignore it as well. So, of course, they fly in the middle of the night because they have no defense. Every Democrat who for four years said, ‘Kids in cages. Kids in cages,’ the Biden cages are bigger, and they’re more full, and not a single Democrat cares. It is an absolute disaster. And I’ve got to tell you — my home state of Texas is bearing the brunt of this catastrophe that is unfolding because of political decisions made by Joe Biden and made by Kamala Harris.”

“Last year, we had the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years,” he continued. “It worked. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ripped it to shreds, and they produced this disaster. And they have no answer.”

Cruz called on Harris, the so-called border czar, to actually visit the border to see the crisis firsthand.

“They need to face the disaster of their policies and the humanitarian misery they’re causing,” he added.

