MSNBC’s Reid: Republicans Don’t Believe ‘Non-White Voters Have the Right to Choose the President’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Wednesday on her show “The ReidOut” that the Republican Party did not believe that “non-white voters have the right to choose the president of the United States.”

Discussing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) trying to appeal to her Republican colleagues to take the January 6 riot investigation seriously, Reid said, “It’s beyond clear to me she’s arguing to the ether.”

She continued, “We have to stop thinking about this as Republicans being in denial about how bad January 6 was and start thinking of it as them thinking how good it was for them. And that they have divorced themselves from the idea of a multiracial democracy because a multiracial democracy means when people who look like me vote for somebody, that person can be allowed to win. But what they’re saying is no, that person can’t be allowed to win. Only the people that they decide should be allowed to win can. That is the opposite of believing in multiracial democracy. That’s the same problem we had after the Civil War. I feel like we still have it.”

Reid added, “The Republican Party, they don’t believe, they do not believe that non-white voters have the right to choose the president of the United States or any other officers. I don’t see any other way around it.”

