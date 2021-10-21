Biden: ‘If We Stay Exactly Where We Are,’ Inflation Will Last for a While

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, President Joe Biden said that whether inflation lasts well into next year will depend on whether we make needed investments, and “If we stay exactly where we are,” inflation will last for a while.

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “The Wall Street Journal recently talked to like 67 financial experts who said that they saw high inflation going all the way — or deep into 2022. Do you think it’s going to last for a while?”

Biden responded, “I don’t think so. I don’t think it will last, if — depending on what we do. If we stay exactly where we are, yes. If we don’t make these investments, yes.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett