Biden: ‘You’re Not Seeing a Lot of Pictures of Kids Lying on Top of One Another’ with Tarps on Them on Border

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, President Joe Biden said that on the border, “you’re not seeing a lot of pictures of kids lying on top of one another with [what] looks like tarps on top of them. We’ve been able to deal with that.”

After discussing his wife’s visit to the border, Biden stated, “You notice you’re not seeing a lot of pictures of kids lying on top of one another with [what] looks like tarps on top of them. We’ve been able to deal with that. We’ve been able to significantly increase funding through the HHS — Health and Human Services — to provide shelter for these kids and people. But, there’s much more to be done. And I realize — I think it’s the thing that concerns me the most about being able to get control of it, because I’ve got to, number one, get enough funding to provide for immediate determination of whether or not someone that is, in fact, legitimately claiming a right to stay in the country because of legitimate fears, and if it’s purely for economic reasons, to get in line, but not get in the country. So, what we’re doing is bringing a lot of folks who are coming in and they’re doing ankle bracelets instead of people being sent back depending on whether or not their claim appears to be legitimate.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett