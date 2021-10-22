GOP Sen. Sullivan: Biden Energy Policies ‘Empowering Our Adversaries’

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) hit President Joe Biden over his energy policies as gas prices are on the rise.

According to Sullivan, Biden’s efforts to kill American energy jobs and restrict production in the United States is “empowering our adversaries.” He lamented that the “disastrous policy” resulting in higher gas prices was “self-inflicted.”

“It’s the most regressive tax you can think of, and it hurts working families,” Sullivan asserted. “But the point you just made is also a really important one. We are — they are — empowering our adversaries. You know, we’re importing two times as much oil from Russia than we did a year ago. At the end of the Trump administration, we were energy independent for the first time in seven decades. Now, we have the national security advisor, the president, the secretary of energy begging OPEC … which includes many of our adversaries, to produce more.”

Sullivan said his message to Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm was, “How about getting the jackboot of the federal government off the throat of Alaskan producers, of other American energy producers? That’s what we need. That will empower workers. That will make sure we’re strong with energy independence. This is a lose, lose, lose policy.”

