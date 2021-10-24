Bennie Thompson: ‘No Question’ Capitol Riot Was a Premeditated Attack

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, said the attack was premeditated.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: I’d like viewers to listen to a portion of Steve Bannon’s podcast from the day before that riot.

(CLIP)

STEVE BANNON: All hell is going to break loose tomorrow. It’s going to be moving, it’s going to be quick, and all I can say is strap in. The war room, a posse. You have made this happen and tomorrow it’s game day.

(END CLIP)

BRENNAN: How premeditated was this attack?

THOMPSON: Well, there’s no question. Clearly, the direction of the committee is to look at that premeditation, to make sure that we identify it, but the worst kept secret in America is that Donald Trump invited individuals to come to Washington on Jan. 6. He said all hell would break loose. Steve Bannon was part of the conversation and the promotion of January 6. The very podcast you- we just listened to talks about it. Steve Bannon was in the war room and he was in theWillard Hotel doing a lot of things. So that’s why we subpoenaed him. That’s why we felt it was important for the committee and staff to depose him. And as you saw, he refused to participate.