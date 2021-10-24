DeSantis on Vaccine Mandates: ‘What Biden’s Doing Is Unconstitutional — He Does Not Have the Authority to Do This’

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) rejected President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate call during an appearance on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

DeSantis called the edict “unconstitutional.”

“Well, fortunately, we have been able to put — fight back very effectively against mandates imposed by, for example, local governments against police, fire,” he said. “Maria, these people we have been hailing as heroes, the nurses we have said have been heroes this whole time. They have been working day in and day out. They never — they couldn’t do their job on Zoom. They had to be there. And they did it. And they did it with honor and integrity. Now you have people that want to kick them out of their job over this shot, which is basically a personal decision. And you’re right. What Biden’s doing is unconstitutional. He does not have the authority to do this.”

“But what it will do on a practical level, in addition to being unconstitutional, in addition, to be — taking away people’s personal choices, is, it will wreak havoc in the economy, because even if a small percentage of these folks end up losing their jobs or voluntarily walking away, you’re going to have huge disruptions in medical, in logistics, in law enforcement,” DeSantis added. “And so, in Florida, our policy is very clear. We’re going to have a special session, and we’re going to say nobody should lose their job based off these injections. It’s a choice you can make. But we want to make sure we’re protecting your jobs and your livelihoods.”

