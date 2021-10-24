GOP Sen. Blunt: Trump Needs to Stop Focusing on 2020 Election

Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Donald Trump should “talk about the future” and stop focusing on the 2020 presidential election.

Guest host Andrea Mitchell said, “I want to ask you something about statements that former President Trump said just this week. He said the insurrection took place on November 3, Election Day. January 6 was the protest. Was Election Day an insurrection?”

Blunt said, “You know, I think the election was what it was. There’s a process you go through that determines whether or not the early reports were the right reports. And we went through that process. And I’m of the view that the best thing that President Trump could do to help us win majorities in 2022 is talk about the future. And he can be an important part of that, this ’22 effort. But I think it is better off to talk about the future than to focus on the past in every election. Every election should be about the future, and I think that’s what this next one’s going to be about.”

Mitchell said, “The former president keeps denying the reality of the election and of Joe Biden being the president, should is that disqualify him from being a candidate as he suggests he wants to be in 2024?”

Blunt said, “Well, you know, there are constitutional provisions about being a candidate. And having opinions that other people may not agree with is not one of those provisions. He can be a candidate if he wants to be. But, again, I think what President Trump could do that would be most helpful right now would be focus on the policies that aren’t working. You know, his policies at the border were working.”

