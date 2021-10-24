Walensky: ‘Get Yourself Vaccinated Before You Gather’ for Holidays

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that people should get vaccinated for COVID before they gather with friends and family for the holidays.

Anchor Chris Wallace said, “The holidays, first of all, Halloween. What would you say to kids to of the kids can do and can’t do?”

Walensky said, “I would say put on those costumes, stay outside and enjoy your trick or treating.”

She added, “I wouldn’t gather in large settings outside and do screaming like you are seeing in those football games if you are unvaccinated — those kids that are unvaccinated. But if you are spread out doing your trick-or-treating, that should be very safe for your children.”

Wallace said, “What about Thanksgiving and Christmas?”

Walensky said, “It’s critically important that we gather, that we be together with family and friends during these holidays. And we have the prevention strategies that we know work to be safe for those holidays. So what I would say is get yourself vaccinated before you gather; it will absolutely be safer if you’re vaccinated. Any activity that is outdoors is safer than it is if it’s indoors. And if you are gathering multiple households, make sure as many people are vaccinated as possible so you can protect the people who are vulnerable, who might not yet be vaccinated.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN