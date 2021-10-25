Dem Rep. Bush: Any Lawmakers Who Met with Rioters Should Be Expelled, Investigated

Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that any Republican lawmakers who met with people who were involved in the January 6 riot should be expelled from Congress and investigated.

Bush was reacting to a Rolling Stone Magazine report that the House January 6 Select Committee has information that several Republican lawmakers were involved in planning sessions with event organizers for the “Stop the Steal” rally that turned into a riot.

Host Joy Reid said, “Do you believe based on what we know from the conversations members may or may not have been having with the White House and team, do you believe people like Marjorie Taylor Greene should be expelled?”

Bush said, “Absolutely. She should be expelled and any other Congress member, especially in the House. You know, the day of the insurrection, sitting barricaded in my office with my team, we put together a bill, HRS 25, to investigate and expel those members of Congress who participated in any way to overturn the election results and then also the actual insurrection.”

She continued, “The fact that we have people like Josh Hawley, the senator from my state that represents my district, to put his fist up to those folks. They weren’t protesters. Those folks were insurrectionists.”

She added, “They need to be investigated and expelled, and whatever else should happen to them, I’m all for it because they put the lives of people in danger, and they decided that this is something that they should do with the power of the White House. ”

Bush concluded, “The fact that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment says no person who works in rebellion to the United States should hold the office of Senator, Representative or resident. So they should not be here because they actively willingly participated in whatever capacity they did, and we also have to remember let us not forget the vulgar tweets that day of calling out where the Speaker of the House was like there is so much to this, and we can’t let this go. We’re thankful for the commission and anybody else that can come in and do this work to uncover what happened. It’s way bigger than we think.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN