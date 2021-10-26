Durbin on How Dems Are Addressing Inflation Worries: I Wish Reporters Would Note Spending Bill Is Paid For

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to a question on how Democrats are addressing concerns about the economy and inflation by stating he wishes reporting would mention that the reconciliation bill is paid for.

During a discussion on the spending bills, co-host John Berman asked, “How are Democrats addressing what are growing concerns among the American people, A. about the economy, but B. about inflation and prices, just getting out of this pandemic?”

Durbin responded, “Well, I wish that reporting would include the fact, as the president said in his visit to New Jersey, we’re paying for this. What we’re doing, a trillion dollars-plus whatever it happens to be, is being paid for. And we’re doing it by changing the tax code and making sure that those making over $400,000 a year are paying their fair share of taxes, along with corporations, which are immensely profitable and are not paying any federal taxes. Those are things –.”

Berman then cut in to ask Durbin if he knows how the bill is being paid for. Durbin cited the two examples he gave.

