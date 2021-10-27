NBC’s McFadden: State Department Doesn’t Have ‘Real Number’ of People with Legal Status Stuck in Afghanistan, ‘Not Really Monitoring’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Today,” NBC News Senior Investigative and Legal Correspondent Cynthia McFadden said the State Department is “not really monitoring” and doesn’t “have the real number” of people with legal status to live in the United States who are still stuck in Afghanistan, but they estimate there are thousands.

While discussing her report on the “thousands of people the State Department acknowledged have the legal status to live in the U.S.” who are still stuck in Afghanistan, McFadden stated, “Well, one of the interesting things is they’re not really monitoring. They don’t have the real number. But the secretary of state said thousands they estimate are stuck.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett