Gohmert: Rolling Stone Lied About My January 6 Riot Involvement, ‘Misgendered’ Me

During a Wednesday interview on Newsmax TV’s “America’s Agenda,” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) hit back at Rolling Stone for claiming he was involved in organizing rallies leading up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Gohmert said he is “sick” of the “totally baseless” speculation about his involvement on January 6. He also mocked Rolling Stone reporter Hunter Walker for misgendering him in an email, joking that he was “totally triggered.”

This week Hunter Walker “a reporter” emailed my office but misgendered me, triggering hurt feelings & my search for a safe space far away from bigoted false pronouns. Will Twitter treat @RollingStone @hunterw the same as @mtgreenee and @Jim_Banks? pic.twitter.com/Q9VhTHgYzV — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) October 27, 2021

“This goes back, Heather, to last year not long after January 6. I didn’t participate. I was asked to, but with all that was going on, I didn’t have time,” Gohmert advised. “I didn’t help plan, but afterward, there was a rumor going around through the lamestream media that, gee, there’s a rumor that the people that participated as leaders of January 6 events had a tour of the Capitol the night before, and everybody knows that Louie Gohmert leads more tours of the Capitol than anybody, ergo, Gohmert must have taken them on a tour. I mean, just total rank speculation, and there was nothing to it. I have not led a tour of the Capitol since COVID stuff started March a year and a half ago. So, it was totally baseless, it continues to be, and I’m sick of this stuff being … said out loud.”

He continued, “But also the Rolling Stone reporter referred to me using a feminine pronoun, and I was totally triggered. I’ve been looking for a safe space trying not to be harmed anymore from being misgendered. But anyway, it is what it is, but it’s bad enough just being accused of something I had nothing to do with.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent