Jim Jordan: Illegal Immigrant Reparations ‘One of the Many Stupid Policies from This Administration’ — ‘Makes Absolutely no Sense’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) reacted to the report from The Wall Street Journal that the Department of Health and Human Services under President Joe Biden was considering reparations to be paid out to illegal immigrants.

Jordan slammed the proposed plan, calling it “one of the many stupid policies” from the Biden administration. He argued it “makes absolutely no sense” to pay people for breaking the law at the same time the administration wants to raise taxes on the American people.

“I mean, think about this, you are going to pay people half a million dollars who broke the law at the same time the Biden administration is getting ready to raise taxes on the hardworking families of this country,” Jordan emphasized. “It makes absolutely no sense.”

“And you know, I think about this. First, you break the law. You get amnesty with Democrats. Now, they are going to pay you for breaking the law. I mean, you think we have a problem in a caravan coming towards the border now, and what we have seen over the last several months, wait until the word gets out that you actually get paid for breaking the law to come into our country. One of the many stupid policies from this administration,” he added.

