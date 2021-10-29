Pence Slams Biden Border Policy, Calls Illegal Immigrant Immigrant Reparations ‘Totally Unacceptable’

During Friday’s FNC broadcast of “Fox & Friends,” former Vice President Mike Pence ripped the Biden administration’s immigration policy, which he said “has been a disaster from day one.”

Pence also took aim at the administration over The Wall Street Journal’s report that the Department of Health and Human Services was considering reparations to be paid out to illegal immigrants. He called that proposal “totally unacceptable.”

“Well, my reaction is totally unacceptable,” Pence stated. “Of course, their whole policy at the southern border has been a disaster from day one, and it’s remarkable to think that under our administration, we built 400 miles of border wall and literally by implementing what is known as the Remain in Mexico policy, we reduced illegal immigration by 90%. President Biden rescinded that policy on day one. It’s being litigated in courts right now, but the reality is that they’ve unleashed the worst border crisis in more than 30 years, and it’s all been because of dismantling policies that were working but also sending a message south of the border that America’s borders are open to people coming north and entering our country illegally or abusing our asylum system.”

“[T]his is just one more message that is going continue to be a magnet on people that are coming north of the border,” he continued. “What we have got to do is get back to what was working, reimplement the Remain in Mexico policy, require people to wait in Mexico when they apply for asylum, and let’s not be paying millions of dollars a week to pay people not to build the wall. Let’s get back to building the wall. That border security worked. It’s just one more example of disastrous policies that violate the American people.”

