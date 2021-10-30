Brooks: Dems Have Gotten on ‘Wrong Side’ of Schools ‘Imposing Values’ – They Have to Show They Have Room for Different Views

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said Democrats have allowed themselves to get on the wrong side of education, even though “It’s a no-brainer” that “you’ve got to show you have room for all kinds of views in your party on that and you’re not some tool of the left.”

Brooks stated that the issue is “are people from outside, or are certain teacher or education schools imposing values that we don’t agree with on us and imposing them on our kids?”

He added, “And how the Democrats let themselves get on the wrong side of that issue is a bit of a mystery to me. It’s a no-brainer that people have very diverse views on gender and all this stuff. And you’ve got to show you have room for all kinds of views in your party on that and you’re not some tool of the left.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett