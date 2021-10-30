Cuellar: Biden Admin. Knew Haitian Migrants Were Coming, But ‘Couldn’t Make Up Their Minds’ on What to Do Before They Were in Del Rio

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that the Biden administration knew that the massive group of Haitian migrants were coming to the United States, but “the administration couldn’t make up their minds as to what action to take. And before they knew it, 15,000 people were in Del Rio, almost a third of the population of Del Rio, TX.”

Cuellar said, “[W]e have intel. of all these people, whether it’s from the government or through just reporting like your folks are doing. We know that the people are coming here. They know that — we’ve known this for a long time. Just like when the Haitians were coming in, we knew that they were coming in. The problem is that the administration couldn’t make up their minds as to what action to take. And before they knew it, 15,000 people were in Del Rio, almost a third of the population of Del Rio, TX.”

