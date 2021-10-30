Dem Sen. Coons: People with Natural Immunity Who Have Antibodies Shouldn’t Get Fired for Not Getting Vaccinated

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said that people who have natural immunity from coronavirus due to a prior COVID infection shouldn’t be fired because they won’t get vaccinated as long as they test positive for COVID antibodies.

Host Bill Maher said, “The world recognizes natural immunity. We don’t. Because everything in this country has to go through the pharmaceutical companies. Natural immunity is the best kind of immunity. We shouldn’t fire people who have natural immunity because they don’t get the vaccine. We should hire them. Yes?”

Coons responded, “If someone tests as having antibodies, sure.”

