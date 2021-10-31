Pressley on Spending Bill: ‘Going to Stay at the Table and Keep Fighting Until the Ink Is Dry’

Sunday, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) pledged to fight for what she described as “essential” infrastructure as Democrats continue to hammer out the details of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

“This is the time,” Pressley declared on MSNBC’s “Velshi.” “And if we’re really serious about building back better, I mean, if we’re really serious about this reckoning on racial injustice, this is a gender justice issue. This is a racial justice issue.”

Pressley said she would “stay at the table and keep fighting until the ink is dry.” She advised that passing this wide-ranging legislation is “personal” for her in addition to “millions of families.”

“We can take care of everyone. There is not a deficit of resources. There is only a deficit of empathy,” she explained.

Pressley went on to say she was still working on getting provisions in the bill because “care is infrastructure.”

“It is really demoralizing that we have to fight this hard,” she added. “[W]e will all have to play the role of caregiver at some point in our families, and care can’t wait. And care is infrastructure because it is essential for the very functioning of our society.”

