MSNBC’s Johnson: January 6 ‘Terrorists’ Being Treated with Kid Gloves Because They Are ‘Non-Black’

MSNBC analyst Jason Johnson said Tuesday on “Deadline” that the rioters on January 6 were being treated with “kid gloves” because they were not Black.

Johnson said, “It shouldn’t all be on the 1/6 Commission. It should also be on the Department of Justice. Why isn’t Merrick Garland scream being this every day, the president screaming about it every day?”

He continued, “This is also why Biden’s numbers are where they are. Those who voted for him, those who believe in democracy in this country, including people who didn’t vote for Biden but are not insurrectional terrorists, they fell like they got punched in the face on January 6. They saw the whole country get attacked. They want a president who is going to fight back. They want a president who talks about these terrorists the same way we heard Bill Clinton and Gorge Bush talk terrorism for 20 years. They want to hear this about these people. It seems like they are being treated with kid gloves in a lone committee that has limited power that’s hamstrung by basically a bunch of Benedict Arnold on the Republican Party is not going to be enough to keep us safe.”

He added, “I swear, I don’t hear anybody getting that concerned about constitutional rights when they’re knocking Black people’s heads up against the wall for fighting for rights and justice. Right? Let’s be clear about why our law enforcement doesn’t get as serious about this as they have for people who were protesting all last summer. There is no chance in heck if the demographics of that crowd wasn’t not composed of a lot of former military and law enforcement people and a lot of non-Black people that this would have happened the way it did. They need to be just as passionate about defending this country against people who look like them as they were against people who were fighting for the soul of this country who were fighting last summer.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN