DNC Chair Harrison: Republicans ‘Have Become a Party of Fascism and Fear’

Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison declared Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the Republican Party had “become a party of fascism and fear.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Are you surprised that Republicans took this real distortion of what Critical Race Theory is, a theory taught in law schools, not in public elementary schools, and turned it into such a thing for their voters?”

Harrison said, “No, I’m not surprised at all, Nicolle. Listen, I’m a Black guy who grew up in South Carolina.”

He continued, “We know dog whistles when we hear them. But the sad part is that you even have some press who are following up with some of these same issues. I had an earlier interview today, and the person interviewing me said that, yeah, Critical Race Theory, and that it’s taught in public schools in Virginia. I’m like, which ones? This is a theory in law school. This is a dog whistle to divide people. And so, let’s call it what it is. It is about racial divisions, racial hatred, racial animosity. And that’s what they want to focus on right now. But what Terry wants to focus on is all of the people in the Commonwealth of Virginia, how he can continue to deliver for them, making their lives better. That’s what all Democrats want right now. It’s sad to see where the Republican Party is going because they have become a party of fascism and fear. Those are the two things that really motivate them right now, and that is sad.”

