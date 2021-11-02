Joy Reid: Education ‘Is Code for White Parents Don’t Like the Idea of Teaching about Race’

During MSNBC’s election coverage on Tuesday, host Joy Reid argued that education “is code for white parents don’t like the idea of teaching about race.”

Reid said, “[T]he exit polls showed that — which was interesting — that the coronavirus, or that the virus was a very — was not important to many voters there. It was education, which is code for white parents don’t like the idea of teaching about race. And I mean, unfortunately, race is just the most palpable tool in the toolkit. It used to be of the Democratic Party back in the day when they were Dixiecrats and now of the Republican Party. It just is powerful.”

(h/t Townhall)

