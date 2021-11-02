Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Schapiro on VA Gubernatorial Race: ‘Likely’ to Be a ‘Red Wave in In-Person Voting’

Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Jeff Schapiro on Tuesday predicted there would be a “red wave in in-person voting” in Virginia’s gubernatorial race between Democratic candidate former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin.

MSNBC “José Díaz-Balart Reports” anchor José Díaz-Balart asked Schapiro, “How efficient and effective is the system in Virginia? Do you think that we’ll have results tonight?”

Schapiro advised that a lot of the early and “deeply blue” voting would be in early in the evening but wondered if that would be “sufficient” enough to stave off what is “likely” to be the red wave in in-person voting.

“A lot of the early voting that has concluded on Saturday, those votes will probably be announced early in the evening,” Schapiro replied. “So, for example, Fairfax County, outside of Washington, D.C., the largest vote trove in the state, also the most deeply blue, we’re going to be hearing about the early vote early in the evening. And that will likely show that McAuliffe has a lead up there.”

He then asked, “But will it be sufficient to hold back what is anticipated to be a wave, likely a red wave, in in-person voting today?”

