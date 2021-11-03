Carville: ‘What Went Wrong Is Just Stupid Wokeness’

Long-time Democratic strategist James Carville blames so-called “wokeness” for his party’s defeats on Tuesday in Virginia.

During an appearance on PBS’s “NewsHour,” Carville said “stupid wokeness” was what went wrong for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, who lost to Glenn Youngkin.

“[W]hat went wrong is just stupid wokeness,” he declared. “Don’t just look at Virginia and New Jersey. Look at Long Island, look at Buffalo, look at Minneapolis, even look at Seattle, Wash. I mean, this ‘defund the police’ lunacy, this take Abraham Lincoln’s name off of schools. I mean that — people see that.”

“It’s just really — has a suppressive effect all across the country on Democrats. Some of these people need to go to a ‘woke’ detox center or something,” Carville continued. “They’re expressing a language that people just don’t use, and there’s backlash and a frustration at that.”

