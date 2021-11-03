FNC’s Gutfeld: MSNBC’s Reid, Nicolle Wallace, CNN’s Brianna Keilar, Kirsten Powers Are All ‘Racists’

FNC’s Greg Gutfeld said Wednesday on “The Five” that CNN host Brianna Keilar, analyst Kirsten Powers and MSNBC hosts Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace were “racist” for not highlighting the first woman of color, Republican Winsome Sears being elected lieutenant governor of Virginia last night.

After a clip of the hosts reacting to the election of Glenn Youngkin as governor, Gutfeld said, “Number on Nicolle Wallace says CRT doesn’t exist, but WMD did. She is ignorant and lazy.”

He continued, “Brianna Keilar went from eating crickets to eating crow. If she keeps up on it, she will be chowing down desecrated rodents.”

He added, “Kirsten Powers was on there. She’s putting it in a book about grace, about how to treat people better, while she brands a million people as racist because of the way they vote. How can you speak of grace when you smear so many people? God isn’t pleased with you. God is not pleased. ”

Gutfeld concluded, “They’re all racist, right? Brianna, Nicolle, Kirsten, Joy Reid Because they ignored Sears, the first woman of color to win a statewide election in Virginia. Why? Because she dared to leave the plantation of ideology that these White women and Joy Reid believe she should stay on. They are the racists.”

