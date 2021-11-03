Jackson Lee: VA Was ‘About Parental Issues’ and ‘Racism Raised Its Ugly Head’ – ‘Not Going to Tie’ Result ‘to Democrats’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) said the Virginia gubernatorial election “was about local issues. Those were about parental issues. And unfortunately, racism raised its ugly head and the Republican candidate used it very aptly.” And she isn’t going to tie the result in Virginia “to Democrats or anything we did here in Washington.”

Jackson Lee said, “I really define Virginia as a case that was about local issues. Those were about parental issues. And unfortunately, racism raised its ugly head and the Republican candidate used it very aptly. He followed the Trump playbook, use race and get a win. And that’s very sad. I’m not going to tie that to Democrats or anything we did here in Washington. I’m going to tie that to continuing to try to work to promote the beloved community that Martin King and John Lewis talked about.”

