McCarthy: If Democrats Move Forward with Reconciliation, ‘They Are Deaf’ to the Public’s Expectations

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) warned Democrats not to proceed with reconciliation given the message sent in last night’s elections around the country.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel on Wednesday, McCarthy called the results of those elections in Virginia, New Jersey, Minneapolis and Texas to be a “wake-up call” and proceeding with the multitrillion-dollar spending packages would show deafness to the messages conveyed by those outcomes.

“Well, I think it’s really telling,” McCarthy said. “And, you know, Kamala Harris, our Vice President, she was in Virginia just five days ago, and she was correct when she said what happens in Virginia will determine a lot what happens in ’22 and ’24. History shows it. In 1993 they both went Republican, and the House flipped in ’94. In 2005 they both went Democrat, and the House flipped to Democrats in 2006. In 2009 they both went, Virginia and New Jersey, Republican, and they flipped to Republican in the House, same thing in ’17, back to Democrats.”

“And now we see a path that’s even larger with Biden winning Virginia by 10 points but New Jersey by 16,” he continued. “It wasn’t just Virginia, New Jersey, Minneapolis, but also in Texas, there was a special election as State House that Biden won by 13 and was 73 percent Hispanic, and it looks like the Republican won. What it really tells you is policy matters. Who you listen to and what you fight for matters. They’ve had this wake-up call before that. You mentioned the NBC poll, inflation, prices rising, the border, just maintaining it open, the wokeism, not listening to parents but listening to politicians. They had seen this coming. If they move forward with the reconciliation, they are deaf of what the American public is expecting of them.”

