Pelosi: McAuliffe’s Loss Doesn’t Change House’s Agenda

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that while she is saddened by Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe’s defeat in the Virginia gubernatorial race, “the people have spoken.” And “We respect the results.” Pelosi also stated that the results in Virginia do not change the agenda for the House of Representatives.

Pelosi said, “Well, the people have spoken. We respect the results. I’m very sad. Terry McAuliffe was a great leader and he was a great governor of the state.”

Pelosi was then asked, “Does it change the agenda for the House?”

She responded, “No, no.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett