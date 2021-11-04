Gore Touts Technology Tracking ‘Identities’ of Greenhouse Gas Emitters — ‘We Can Take Action’

Former Vice President Al Gore on Thursday sounded off on the technology created by the Climate TRACE coalition to monitor greenhouse gas emissions.

Gore, a long-time climate change activist, told MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that the technology would be able to track the “identities” of those “responsible” for emitting greenhouse gases. He advised that the government or “civil society activists” would then be able to hold them accountable.

“We get data consistently from 300 existing satellites, more than 11,000 ground-based, air-based, sea-based sensors, multiple internet data streams and using artificial intelligence,” Gore outlined. “All that information is combined, visible light, infrared, all of the other information that is brought in, and we can now accurately determine where the greenhouse gas emissions are coming from.”

“And next year we’ll have it down to the level of every single power plant, refinery, every large ship, every plane, every waste dump, and we’ll have the identities of the people who are responsible for each of those greenhouse gas emission streams, and if investors or governments, or civil society activists want to hold them responsible, they will have the information upon which to base their action and holding them responsible,” he added.

