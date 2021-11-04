Manchin: We See ‘Calamity and Chaos at the Borders’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said, “There cannot be calamity and chaos at the borders,” which is what we see.

Manchin stated, “My view basically, is the same as it’s been since 2013, John. We have to secure our borders. There cannot be calamity and chaos at the borders, which is what you see, and basically not addressing border security. My heart bleeds for them, I voted for the 2013 bill. I want a pathway to citizenship for the people who have been here contributing. I’m all for all of those things, but you have to secure our borders. And that’s what the people of West Virginia, that’s what the majority of people that I talk to across the country want. And the other thing is if we can find a way that we can have people that are here for the right reason.”

