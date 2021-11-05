CNN’s Tapper: I’m Not Sure Aaron Rodgers ‘Knows What Woke Means’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Friday on his show “The Lead” that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is misusing the word “woke” while defending himself over not getting vaccinated.

Tapper said, “Rodgers is now admitting he has not been vaccinated against coronavirus after contracting the virus earlier this week. But instead of admitting he had misled the public to believe he’d been vaccinated, Rodgers is blaming the ‘woke mob’ for how he’s being treated. Perhaps creating a new definition for the term ‘cheesehead.'”

He continued, “What do you make of Rodgers’ reaction to all of this? He was the one who led everyone to believe he had been vaccinated, and now he says he’s being targeted by a ‘woke mob,’ which I’m not sure he even knows what ‘woke’ means if that’s what he’s talking about.”

USA TODAY sports columnist Christine Brennan said, “Exactly, Jake. This is a huge unforced error by a man who has transcended football and wants to have a career, a long lifetime, whether it’s hosting ‘Jeopardy’ or other parts of our culture. What a shock. What a surprise. This is the guy we thought was so smart and well-read, and turns out that he doesn’t even have the courage or guts to say he wasn’t vaccinated, probably because he was fearful of that ‘woke mob,’ and even now, given a chance to explain away his errors, he didn’t do it.”

She added, “He didn’t wear a mask day after day when he’d meet with the media at the Packers facility, or after games like he was supposed to because he was not vaccinated, but was trying to have the charade he was vaccinated apparently. Think of all the people that were potentially exposed to whatever he might have. Maybe go home to a husband or wife, and they might have immune issues. So my goodness, what a horrible mistake by him. I think we’re seeing a very different side of Aaron Rodgers, and seeing a side of Aaron Rodgers that people are really, really disgusted by.”

Tapper said, “He’s talking about facing cancellation. He’s not facing cancellation. Talk to Colin Kaepernick about facing cancellation.”

