Dem Rep. Phillips: Dems Doing a Bad Job Hearing Concerns on Supply Chain, Inflation and ‘Border Crisis’

While speaking with CNN on Wednesday, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) argued Democrats aren’t doing a good job responding to concerns on issues like “supply chain issues, inflation,” and the “crisis” on the border.

Phillips said, “There a lot of — there are tens of millions of Americans that are prioritizing issues that I think are not being well heard right now by Democrats.”

CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju then asked what issues Phillips was referring to. He answered, “I think supply chain issues, inflation, I think the border crisis is an issue. I think we have to listen more. As Democrats represent less and less of rural America, we don’t have that daily contact that we need to re-establish.”

