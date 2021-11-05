Maher: Parents in Virginia Were Objecting to Separating Kids by Race, Not Objecting to Teaching Black History

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said it’s “disingenuous” to say parents in Virginia who are worried about Critical Race Theory in schools don’t want black history taught, and parents are objecting to things like “separating children by race and describing them as either oppressed or oppressor.”

Professor and author Michael Eric Dyson argued, “[P]arents who were spooked by Critical Race Theory, none of whom can define it, when you ask them what it is, they don’t know. But what they do know is that black people are being centered, their history is being taken seriously, and if you say you’re concerned about history in America, why is it that when it comes to black history, it becomes a bête noire?”

Maher responded, “I find that a disingenuous argument. Because I don’t think that is what people are objecting to, I don’t think most people — now, of course, there are some places in this country where they will and some people who will, but they’re not objecting to black history being taught. There are other things going on in the schools…like separating children by race and describing them as either oppressed or oppressor. I mean, there are children coming home who feel traumatized by this. That’s what’s — that’s what parents are objecting to.”

