McCarthy: Dems ‘Misreading’ This Week’s Elections if They Push Forward with Spending Package

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) argued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the Democrats are “misreading” this week’s state elections if they continue to push forward with their social spending spree.

McCarthy, pointing to elections in Virginia, Seattle, Texas and others, said that “America is waking up” and realizing they do not want the Democrats’ agenda.

“We’re going to see a very long day, and my fear is it’s back to what Speaker Pelosi said in the past — you have to pass the bill to know what’s in it,” McCarthy stated. “And that’s why we need everybody to call the Democratic members, to tell them to slow this down, let people know what’s in it because what’s in it is amnesty for 10 million illegals, you’ve got 87,000 new IRS agents to target you, if you make $28 a day or spend it they are coming after you, it raises our taxes, and it really makes it America uncompetitive. China wins in this bill. But what’s really scary to me is history. In 2009, Republicans won the governorship of Virginia and New Jersey, and four days later, Nancy Pelosi walked the Democrats off the cliff and passed ObamaCare. She’s trying to do the exact same thing today, and we’re going to do everything in our power to stop it.”

“If they go forward with this, they are misreading what the voters said in Tuesday’s election,” he added. “Remember, this wasn’t just about Virginia. We won in Seattle, in Texas and others. America is waking up. They do not want this agenda. Why is Thanksgiving costing us so much more? It’s the policies the Democrats passed that gave us inflation. You’ve been down to the border; you know better than anybody else. It is their policies that have opened our border. We are watching the price of gasoline go up like never before, and our president’s answer is OPEC — not American jobs and American energy independence.”

