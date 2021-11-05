Whitlock: ‘Racial Maddow’ Joy Reid Doesn’t Want Us Enjoying Success in America Until We Know More About Thomas Jefferson

Thursday on his “Fearless” podcast, journalist Jason Whitlock mocked MSNBC’s election coverage of the Virginia gubernatorial race.

Earlier this week, MSNBC’s Joy Reid claimed education, which played a big role in the race, was “code for white parents don’t like the idea of teaching about race.”

Whitlock questioned why Reid, who he dubbed “Racial Maddow,” would make knowing Thomas Jefferson’s history a priority in 2021. He said it seemed Democrats don’t want others to “experience success in America, joy in America, pride in America” until they were aware Jefferson owned slaves.

“Joy Reid, who I love to call Racial Maddow, retreated away from Critical Race Theory to saying, ‘White people just don’t want to know who Thomas Jefferson was.’ It’s really not about Critical Race Theory — it’s about who Thomas Jefferson was,” Whitlock advised.

“Not only is that the argument — like, that’s the priority,” he added. “In 2021, in order for me to experience success in America, joy in America, pride in America, I have to go all the way back and reassess who Thomas Jefferson was. That’s the priority. And if our kids don’t know who Thomas Jefferson was, if we don’t know that he owned slaves and laid up with a slave or whatever or fell in love with one, if we don’t know all of that, how can they function in this modern American society, and we’re going for it.”

